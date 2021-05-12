Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
1
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 505-3200
3
Bartlesville Cancer Care3470 E FRANK PHILLIPS BLVD, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 331-1760
4
Cancer Care Associates901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 426-0625
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
3rd time for uterine cancer and my oncologist sent me to Dr Jenkins. I found him to be very sharp, very kind and did his best to make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1487686200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenkins speaks Chinese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.