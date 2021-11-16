See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Iloreta works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street
    234 E 85th St # 5, New York, NY 10028

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2021
    He was the most competent and accommodating doctor I've seen in a long time.
    J H Dvm — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    15 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1184882136
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    Mount Sinai Morningside
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iloreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iloreta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iloreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iloreta works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Iloreta’s profile.

    Dr. Iloreta has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iloreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iloreta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iloreta.

