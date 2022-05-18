Overview

Dr. Alfred Hurwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hurwitz works at ALFRED L HURWITZ, M.D. in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.