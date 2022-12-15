Overview

Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School in Galveston.



Dr. Humphrey Jr works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.