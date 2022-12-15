Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School in Galveston.
Dr. Humphrey Jr works at
Locations
Key-Whitman Eye Center North Arlington910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-0199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 635-0201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very sad today because Dr. Humphrey is leaving. I will miss him very much because of his kind, professional nature. I miss you already. If you fill in for someone let me know so I will make my appointment at that time.
About Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1164426946
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Maricopa County Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School in Galveston
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
