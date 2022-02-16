Overview

Dr. Alfred Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Huang works at Irving Family Care in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.