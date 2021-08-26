See All Hand Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Alfred Hess, MD

General Hand Surgery
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Hess, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Singer Research Institute|Shriners Hospitals For Children|Tampa General Hospital|Tampa Orthopaedic Program

Dr. Hess works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Block, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 815-7863
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9126
  3. 3
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Hess, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578568291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Singer Research Institute|Shriners Hospitals For Children|Tampa General Hospital|Tampa Orthopaedic Program
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hess has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

