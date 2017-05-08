Dr. Alfred Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Palm Harbor Dermatology PA1849 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 957-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am an 80 year old woman & have been using Dr. Hernandez as my dermatologist for over thirty years. He is one of the most caring & compassionate doctors I have ever been a patient. His knowledge is outstanding & his care & concern for his patients is beyond reproach. I would recommend him to anyone for their dermatology needs.
About Dr. Alfred Hernandez, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891765459
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
