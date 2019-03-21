Overview

Dr. Alfred Harney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harney works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.