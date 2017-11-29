Overview

Dr. Alfred Harding, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Harding works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

