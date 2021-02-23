See All Psychiatrists in Mountain Brk, AL
Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.

Dr. Habeeb Jr works at Alabama Counseling LLC in Mountain Brk, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Counseling and Associates LLC
    4 Office Park Cir Ste 204, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 423-0083
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2021
    The office manager is rude but I think Habeeb actually takes the time to listen and is patient, very rare to find in this field. He does prescribe medication but that's why he's a psychiatrist and not a therapist/psychologist, and if necessary does increase dosage to get us in the best state we can be in.
    — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396897039
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habeeb Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habeeb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habeeb Jr works at Alabama Counseling LLC in Mountain Brk, AL. View the full address on Dr. Habeeb Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Habeeb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habeeb Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habeeb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habeeb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

