Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO

Oncology
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Guirguis works at Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago. LLC. in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downers Grove
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 301, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 422-3242
    Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago
    6700 W 95th St Ste 330, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 422-3242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Neutropenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chemotherapy for Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer
Dilation and Curettage
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endometrial Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Genetic Counseling Services
Hodgkin's Disease
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Mass
Postmenopausal Bleeding
Primary Peritoneal Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vulvar Dysplasia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Guirguis is a beautiful soul - a kind, invested, and gifted surgeon. He's a wonderful human being who cares about people, and who has the gifting, skill, and desire to make a difference. He surveilled me for over 2 years - ordering the tests every 4 months to make sure I was stable - finally I agreed to have surgery. He and his team are honest and forthright - they give the information and explain thoroughly. He's a great surgeon and a wonderful doctor overall. I have such peace in the decision I made to have surgery; it seems to have given him a level of peace as well. I dragged everything out, and never did I feel pushed or bullied . . . he and his team simply explained and gave me the best information they had at their disposal. I appreciate Dr. Guirguis' compassion and honesty; his openness and direct answers even to the tough questions. Ultimately, he's an excellent gynecologic surgeon . . . if you need this specialty, don't hesitate to call. You won't be sorry!
    About Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO

    • Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1063539211
    Education & Certifications

    • Magee Women's Hospital Of The Upmc Health System
    • Rush University Med Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

