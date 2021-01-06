Overview

Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Guirguis works at Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago. LLC. in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.