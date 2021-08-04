Dr. Alfred Fleming Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Fleming Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfred Fleming Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 120, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 273-2230
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Dr. Fleming is very knowledgeable and came across to me as very concerned and very caring. He put my mind at ease and confident in what he recommended for what I should do. My surgery went thru with no complications. I would highly recommend him to family and friends or anyone needing an ENT doctor. I also think his staff is in the same mode of concern and caring. I feel lucky to have found him and very happy and relieved that everything went as he said it would.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- The Ohio State University Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mount Carmel West
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan
