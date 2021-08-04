Overview

Dr. Alfred Fleming Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fleming Jr works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.