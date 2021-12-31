Overview

Dr. Alfred Desimone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Desimone works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, P.A - Weston in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.