Dr. Alfred De Rosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred De Rosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Ad Medical Care PC4844 44th St, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 784-2865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for 30 years he is a wonderful person he makes house calls and always puts the patient first he takes his time and listens and truly cares he gives his personal cell that you can call anytime he is a rare doctor for this day and age I recommend him highly for all your needs
About Dr. Alfred De Rosa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. De Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Rosa speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Rosa.
