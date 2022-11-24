Dr. Alfred Danielian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Danielian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfred Danielian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Danielian works at
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-4980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
is pretty rare these days. I wish I could give Dr. Danielian SIX or more stars. I just left his office. This was my second visit. I switched to Dr. Danielian a few months ago. I was blown away by how much research he had done about my medical history in my first visit. In my visit today, he remembered in detail what we had talked about and the path we had charted for my heart health. His enthusiasm and zest for life makes you want to get well and feel good. Having the medical knowledge and sharing it with you and telling you what is really going on is all icing on the cake. I felt bad talking to him about the stresses in my life which impact my heart health immensely. He did not mind at all and reassured me that he wants me to get well and stay well. I look forward to my next visit. Thank you Doc. You are the best.
- Cardiology
- English, Armenian
- 1205022258
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- St. George’s University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Danielian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielian works at
Dr. Danielian has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danielian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danielian speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danielian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danielian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.