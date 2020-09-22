See All Ophthalmologists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD

Ophthalmic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from University Of Rome La Sapienza and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Cossari works at Village Eye Care in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred J. Cossari M.d. PC
    311 Barnum Ave, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Exotropia
Hypotropia
Diplopia
Exotropia
Hypotropia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Treatment Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr, Cossari saved my daughter's eyesight with expertise and persistence. I brought her to him at 8 weeks believing there was something wrong when all other Doctors down played my concerns. Dr. Cossari said the mother's are always right. She had surgeries and a plan of therapy over our 16 year relationship. He became like a member of our family. He says there are only two ways of doing things, the right way and the wrong way, and the right way is usually the harder way. If you want me to take care of your daughter we have to do it the right way. My daughter is now 32 years old and has good vision in both eyes. She still goes for regular check ups. She is living out all her dreans and accomplishing all her goals. This is my way of saying Thank You.
    Musicmom53 — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD

    Ophthalmic Surgery
    English, Czech and Italian
    1972607000
    Education & Certifications

    Childrens National Medical Center
    Nassau University Medical Center
    University Of Rome La Sapienza
    Franklin and Marshall College
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossari is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cossari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cossari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cossari works at Village Eye Care in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cossari's profile.

    Dr. Cossari has seen patients for Diplopia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossari on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cossari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cossari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

