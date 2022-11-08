Overview

Dr. Alfred Cook Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Cook Jr works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.