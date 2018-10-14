Dr. Alfred Colfry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colfry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Colfry Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Colfry Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Colfry Jr works at
Locations
Alfred J. Colfry Jr. M.d.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 620, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-1746
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the very best in his field!
About Dr. Alfred Colfry Jr, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568557791
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colfry Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colfry Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colfry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colfry Jr works at
Dr. Colfry Jr has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colfry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colfry Jr speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Colfry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colfry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colfry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colfry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.