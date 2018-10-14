Overview

Dr. Alfred Colfry Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Colfry Jr works at Alfred J. Colfry Jr. M.d. in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.