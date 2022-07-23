Overview

Dr. Alfred Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Amarillo Heart Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.