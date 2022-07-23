Dr. Alfred Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Chu, MD
Dr. Alfred Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Plains Memorial Hospital.
Amarillo Heart Group1901 Port Ln, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Moore County Hospital District
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
- Plains Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been seeing Dr Chu for over 10 years. He treated my mother & surgically put 3 stents in my husband. He is a great doctor!!
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922181916
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
