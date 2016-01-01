Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfred Castillo, DO
Dr. Alfred Castillo, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Ctr
- 1 263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8704
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 851-0495
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1194098954
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
