Overview

Dr. Alfred Carr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Goodland, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carr works at Goodlnd Regional Medical Center Outptnt Cln in Goodland, KS with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.