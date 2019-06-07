Overview

Dr. Alfred Bonati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cadiz, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Bonati works at Bonati Institute in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.