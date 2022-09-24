Overview

Dr. Alfred Bogucki, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Bogucki works at Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

