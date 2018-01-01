See All Anesthesiologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Beshai works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Irvine, CA, Lakewood, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mission Advanced Pain Management & Spine Center
    16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 210, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 441-5445
  3. 3
    Lakewood Office Location
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 206, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 441-5445
  4. 4
    Mission Viejo
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 485, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 441-5445
  5. 5
    Mission Advanced Pain Mgmt. & Spine Center PC
    26691 Plaza Ste 170, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 306-7262

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 01, 2018
    Phenomenal patient care!!!
    — Jan 01, 2018
    About Dr. Alfred Beshai, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Egyyptian Arabic and French
    • 1184834194
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
    • Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
