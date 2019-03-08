Overview

Dr. Alfred Bell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.