Dr. Alfred Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp2 Centerock Rd, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 348-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
very good...the best..he'll study up on your individual condition. Sometimes there's a wait but its worth it, because when its you're turn he will spend extraordinary time going over details and his latest research.
About Dr. Alfred Becker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 60 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1649271255
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Med Center
- Pittsburgh Health Center
- Kings Co Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker speaks German, Hebrew and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.