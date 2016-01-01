Dr. Bannerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Bannerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Bannerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7089
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alfred Bannerman, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1649231366
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bannerman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bannerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannerman.
