Dr. Alfred Austin, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Alfred Austin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. 

Dr. Austin works at Surgical Associates PLC in Grand Blanc, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child and Adult Medicine of Grand Blanc
    8235 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 694-9700
  2. 2
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alfred Austin, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1841678133
