Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Atanda works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

McMurray's Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2020
    Barn none, hands down this hospital is the best hospital I’ve ever visited and have used for my child. This place is an expertly well oiled machine that runs nearly flawlessly. From the front desk/reception, techs, medical assistants, nurses and physicians — they’re all amazing! They took care of our son when he injured himself on the football field. Dr. Alfred Atanda is exceptionally professional, respectful, courteous, kind, and most important an expert physician/surgeon in his field. He’s never late and never rushes us. He answers every question using both technical, medical and laymen’s terms. He’s an expertly trained surgeon and we felt so very much at ease placing our son in his care. Thank you Dr. Atanda!! Thank you DuPont Nemours Hospital for children in Wilmington, Delaware for making us feel at home while away from home and for taking care of our big guy!! Keep up the excellent work u guys!!!
    Kimberly Phillips — Mar 01, 2020
    About Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD

    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255597407
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atanda works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Atanda’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Atanda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

