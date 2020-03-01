Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Barn none, hands down this hospital is the best hospital I’ve ever visited and have used for my child. This place is an expertly well oiled machine that runs nearly flawlessly. From the front desk/reception, techs, medical assistants, nurses and physicians — they’re all amazing! They took care of our son when he injured himself on the football field. Dr. Alfred Atanda is exceptionally professional, respectful, courteous, kind, and most important an expert physician/surgeon in his field. He’s never late and never rushes us. He answers every question using both technical, medical and laymen’s terms. He’s an expertly trained surgeon and we felt so very much at ease placing our son in his care. Thank you Dr. Atanda!! Thank you DuPont Nemours Hospital for children in Wilmington, Delaware for making us feel at home while away from home and for taking care of our big guy!! Keep up the excellent work u guys!!!
About Dr. Alfred Atanda, MD
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
