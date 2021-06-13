Dr. Albano accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfred Albano, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Albano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Albano works at
Locations
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street2900 Bradford St NE # MC229, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 885-5000
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 494-8724
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine221 Michigan St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 885-5000Monday1:00am - 4:00amThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alfred Albano, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albano has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Albano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albano.
