Dr. Alfred Aflatooni, MD

Family Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Alfred Aflatooni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Aflatooni works at South Auburn Medical Clinic in Auburn, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    South Auburn Crown Medical Clinic
    3830 A St SE Ste 204, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Olympic Internal Medicine
    2641 Cherry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Family Medicine
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427138510
  • University IA Hosps
  • University IA Hosps
  • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Dr. Alfred Aflatooni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aflatooni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aflatooni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aflatooni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aflatooni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aflatooni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aflatooni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aflatooni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

