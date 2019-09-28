Overview

Dr. Alford Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at OMNICARE MULTISPECIALTY CENTER LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.