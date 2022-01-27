Overview

Dr. Alfonso Waller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Waller works at Rutgers Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.