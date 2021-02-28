Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfonso Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
1
Alfonso A Tan MD PC6844 E Brown Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 832-2550
2
Mountain View Surgical Associates PC6242 E ARBOR AVE, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 536-6863
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tan has been our Doctor for years. He is thorough, companionate, precise and have had no problem understanding him. We’ve recommended him to many friends who also are very happy that he is their primary physician. Could not recommend him more highly. And his wife, office assistant and many other hats she wears is absolutely delightful.
About Dr. Alfonso Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1295826519
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
