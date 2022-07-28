Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabater Gozalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALENCIA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
-
1
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and very friendly staff . I am very happy with my cataracts operation
About Dr. Alfonso Sabater Gozalvo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760841704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VALENCIA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabater Gozalvo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabater Gozalvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabater Gozalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabater Gozalvo has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabater Gozalvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabater Gozalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabater Gozalvo.
