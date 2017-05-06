Dr. Alfonso Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Alfonso Ramirez MD1121 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 943-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramirez is the best GP that my wife and I have ever had. I'm 75 wife is 70. He has checked on us after wife was in hospital. He has been our doctor for 45yrs checked on wife in hospital. I would recommend him in a heart beat.
About Dr. Alfonso Ramirez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ctrl Tex Fdn-Brackenridge
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
