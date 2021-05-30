Overview

Dr. Alfonso Prieto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Prieto works at St. Peter's Family Medicine - Clifton Park in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Queensbury, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.