Dr. Alfonso Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Prieto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Prieto works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Family Medicine - Clifton Park1735 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 458-2000
-
2
Glens Falls Associates in Cardiology156 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 793-1083
-
3
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Prieto called me after reviewing a pre op EKG I had that day. I believe it was May 4, 2021. The man saved my life because it revealed a heart attack. He was very insistent that I go to his office immediately for a follow up. I went. Doctor Patel took over. Currently recovering from a pretty bad situation with my heart. Thank you.
About Dr. Alfonso Prieto, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063411783
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
