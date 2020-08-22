Overview

Dr. Alfonso Monge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Monge works at MD OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.