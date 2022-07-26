See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. 

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1318 Jamestown Rd Ste 201, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 645-3795
  2. 2
    Colonial Behavioral Health Child and Adolescent
    921 Capitol Landing Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 253-4074
  3. 3
    Palmaz, Cynthia P, Ms
    3804 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEM HWY, Yorktown, VA 23692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 898-7926

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Lopez is an exceptional psychiatrist with expansive knowledge and experience in working with dual diagnosed patients. He thoroughly helps manage medication and make adjustments, he recommends therapy as a psychiatrist he knows he is not providing therapy. Some people put all the responsibility for change on the MD and do not realize they are the change agent. He is empathetic, kind, thorough, caring and very skilled doctor.
    DRae — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD
    About Dr. Alfonso Lopez-Cardona, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1649201328
