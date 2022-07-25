Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0208
Since 2016 Dr. Lopez has continuously worked with my local neurologist to suggest & order treatments for my extremely rare autoimmune encephalitis. Without him, I don’t think I would be alive today. He’s very kind, honest, knowledgeable, & thorough. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a diagnosis or answers because he WILL help.
- English
- Male
- 1922447036
- Neurology
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
