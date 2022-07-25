See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Neurology
Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Lopez works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Jul 25, 2022
Since 2016 Dr. Lopez has continuously worked with my local neurologist to suggest & order treatments for my extremely rare autoimmune encephalitis. Without him, I don't think I would be alive today. He's very kind, honest, knowledgeable, & thorough. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a diagnosis or answers because he WILL help.
Tiffany — Jul 25, 2022
  Neurology
  English
  Male
  1922447036
  Neurology
  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Dr. Alfonso Lopez, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lopez works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

