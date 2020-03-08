See All General Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Alfonso Ciervo, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (23)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alfonso Ciervo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Ciervo works at Kevin S Lopyan MD in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin S. Lopyan LLC
    142 Highway 35 Ste 106, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 935-9393
  2. 2
    Monmouth County Pain Management & Wellness Center
    966 State Route 36, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 847-3461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallstones
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendicitis
Arterial Insufficiency
Arteriovenous Fistula
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Exstrophy of Bladder
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gangrenous Disorder
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Lymphangioma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Skin Grafts
Testicular Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Ulcer
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2020
    Dr. Cicero is the kindest, dedicated professional I have known. He has been my vascular surgeon for 12 years and is always available when I need him. Look no further he is the very best.
    — Mar 08, 2020
    About Dr. Alfonso Ciervo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457346918
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciervo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciervo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciervo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciervo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciervo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciervo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciervo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciervo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

