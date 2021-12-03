Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfonso Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Marguerite Pinard MD PA14505 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-5533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Chen for many years and truly believe he is an wonderful doctor. Professional, courteous and never feel rushed out the door. The difference is that he talks with you not at you like too many doctors do today. Martha is very sweet, helpful and always has a smile for you - a refreshing sparkle among dullness. Thank you Dr. Chen for all your years of knowledge and compassion!!
About Dr. Alfonso Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1649222514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Portuguese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
