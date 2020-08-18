See All Nephrologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD

Nephrology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Chavez works at Nephrology Associates of El Pa in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
    Nephrology Associates of El Paso
    1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-2693

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2020
    He is a beautiful doctor he treats with sincere and concern Very professional
    Lucy Garcia — Aug 18, 2020
    • Nephrology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356326987
    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
    Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez works at Nephrology Associates of El Pa in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chavez’s profile.

    Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

