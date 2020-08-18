Overview

Dr. Alfonso Chavez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Chavez works at Nephrology Associates of El Pa in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.