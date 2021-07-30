Overview

Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from LaSalle U Schl of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Cervera works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

