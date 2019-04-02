Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my husband had his lower hand shattered. Dr. Barragan told us what we needed to do and got him into surgery as soon as possible. He did a very good job and he and his staff were very polite at each appointment. I would recommend him for hand surgery
About Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
- Hand Surgery
