Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Barragan works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SWAT Surgical Associates LLP
    3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 799-7928
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 926-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2019
    my husband had his lower hand shattered. Dr. Barragan told us what we needed to do and got him into surgery as soon as possible. He did a very good job and he and his staff were very polite at each appointment. I would recommend him for hand surgery
    sweetwater — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851433775
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Riverside
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfonso Barragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barragan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barragan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barragan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

