Dr. Alfonso Barbati, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA.
South Hills Gastroenterology1200 Brooks Ln Ste G10, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5914
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5000
Waterfront Surgery Center495 E Waterfront Dr Ste 110, Homestead, PA 15120 Directions (412) 325-2174
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Not only is Dr Barbati the best, his office staff are as well. 20+ years as a patient!
Dr. Barbati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbati accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbati has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.