Dr. Alfonse Campo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfonse Campo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Ferrara, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Primary Care1275 Summer St Ste 107, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 354-3974
Firefly Specialized Pediatrics Urgent Care1011 High Ridge Rd # 307, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 354-3974
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campo is compassionate and fully knowledgeable about thyroid function as well as Lyme Disease and other tick-borne illnesses. He and his staff provide excellent care and they spend any time needed to answer your questions. There is no rush out the door.
About Dr. Alfonse Campo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Stamford Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi Di Ferrara, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- University Of Bridgeport
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campo speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Campo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.
