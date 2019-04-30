Dr. Alf Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alf Bergman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alf Bergman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lake Health4807 Rockside Rd Ste 300, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 503-9489
- 2 5000 Rockside Rd Ste 310, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 503-9489
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Great experience. Thoughtful staff
About Dr. Alf Bergman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1063469112
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
