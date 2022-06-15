Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.

Locations
Aleyda M Borge MD PA9710 Stirling Rd Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is efficient and pleasant to deal with. Dr. Borge takes the time to get to know her patients and is an excellent doctor. The office does not over book so there is never a long wait time to see the doctor.
About Dr. Aleyda Borge, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borge speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.