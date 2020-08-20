Overview

Dr. Alexis Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.