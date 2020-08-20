Dr. Alexis Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Young, MD
Dr. Alexis Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Forest Healthcare Associates277 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-0241
Hackensack University Medical Group275-277 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 523-9506
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr Young is very thorough and pleasant, she didn't rush through my exam and answered all of my questions.
- Einstein-Montefiore Med Ctr
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
